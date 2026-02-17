Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRNX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.19. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

In other news, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,870. This trade represents a 74.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.