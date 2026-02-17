Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reduced their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Yelp Trading Down 8.2%

YELP stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Yelp has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $359.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 964,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,348,813.40. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $32,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 190,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,084.60. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,106 shares of company stock worth $7,260,184. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

