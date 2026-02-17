Scotiabank Has Pessimistic View of goeasy FY2027 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will earn $23.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.33. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.56.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$121.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$156.99. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$117.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.