Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sunoco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $59.50 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9317 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Sunoco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 90,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunoco by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco’s product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

