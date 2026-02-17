Teekay Tankers (TNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $179.6970 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 107.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd is an oil tanker shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TNK, the company provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil, refined petroleum products and petrochemicals. Its operations range across major global trade lanes, offering a mix of spot market voyages and time-charter contracts to a diverse customer base in the oil and energy sector.

The company’s fleet includes a mix of Medium Range (MR), Long Range (LR1 and LR2), Suezmax and Aframax tankers designed to meet various cargo specifications and port restrictions.

Featured Articles

