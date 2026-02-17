Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 110,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,474 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 56,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 218,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

