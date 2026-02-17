ARM (ARM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ARM (NASDAQ: ARM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $215.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – ARM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – ARM was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ARM was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2026 – ARM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – ARM was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.