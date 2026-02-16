Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,809,501 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 4,688,784 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,126,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,126,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gartner Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE IT traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.63. 1,616,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06. Gartner has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $519.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $840,166,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,576,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gartner by 108,812.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,025,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,827,000 after buying an additional 1,025,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Gartner by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,154,000 after buying an additional 669,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

