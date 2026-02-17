Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,956 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 40,604 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 214,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 136,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,397. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly. The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in preferred securities that consists of the Index. The Fund may contain securities in the financial and insurance sectors.

