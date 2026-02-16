Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,008,607 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 8,632,677 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $165.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,937,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,096. This represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $42,274.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 679.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

