abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 124,664 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 86,060 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 181,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,965. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.