Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,478,790 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 5,218,831 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 985,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 985,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

