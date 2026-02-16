Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,810,143 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,233,782 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 234.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 84.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 120,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Securities increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of STNG traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.43. 2,246,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

