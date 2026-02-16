Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX) Short Interest Update

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,105,825 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 888,655 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Medicus Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDCX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medicus Pharma by 180.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Medicus Pharma by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

Medicus Pharma Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:MDCX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,977. Medicus Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medicus Pharma ( NASDAQ:MDCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDCX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medicus Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma, Inc, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker MDCX, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of prescription therapies. The company’s core business centers on oncology supportive care and critical care products, with its lead offering being Levoleucovorin injection, an FDA-approved agent designed to reduce toxicity and enhance efficacy of certain chemotherapeutic regimens in colorectal cancer.

Headquartered in the United States, Medicus Pharma has built its portfolio through strategic licensing and acquisition of sterile injectable and oral therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.