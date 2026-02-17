Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $16.75 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Five9 declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $152,343.36. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 208,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,643.64. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $221,720.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,811.94. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 81.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

