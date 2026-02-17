Brookline Cap M Has Positive Forecast for iBio Q3 Earnings

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Cap M raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iBio in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Brookline Cap M analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for iBio’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBIO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

iBio Stock Up 5.2%

IBIO stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBio by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in iBio by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iBio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc (NYSE: IBIO) is a biotechnology company that develops and manufactures plant-based biologics, including vaccines and therapeutic proteins. Leveraging proprietary technology derived from Nicotiana benthamiana, a relative of tobacco, iBio applies a molecular farming approach to produce complex proteins more rapidly and with greater scalability than traditional cell-culture methods. The company’s core expertise lies in its ability to design, express and purify recombinant proteins for both research and commercial applications.

Central to iBio’s operations is the iBio CDM™ (cGMP-Direct Manufacture) platform, an integrated system that enables end-to-end development and production of biologics.

