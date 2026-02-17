Short Interest in Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGH) Expands By 28.5%

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 165,840 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 129,055 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aureus Greenway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aureus Greenway in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aureus Greenway by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aureus Greenway in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aureus Greenway by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aureus Greenway during the third quarter valued at about $892,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aureus Greenway in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aureus Greenway Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGH opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million and a PE ratio of -19.90. Aureus Greenway has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aureus Greenway had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike.

