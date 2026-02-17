Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plexus Q2 Earnings

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Plexus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Plexus Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $201.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Plexus has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $211.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $987,612.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,880.69. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,327 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $333,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525.56. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,670. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plexus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,655,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

