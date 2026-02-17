Q1 Earnings Forecast for Euroseas Issued By Noble Financial

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $56.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.59. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.