Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.33 and traded as low as GBX 25.25. Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 25.80, with a volume of 539,405 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 79 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.33.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (1.28) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rhian Bartlett bought 1,760,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 per share, with a total value of £457,600. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment. It also sells access, lifting, survey, rail, and personal protective and safety equipment; various tools and equipment; and cutting, grinding, and sanding equipment, as well as site supplies.

