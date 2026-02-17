UL Solutions (ULS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect UL Solutions to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $782.3660 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

UL Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ULS opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.12. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in UL Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in UL Solutions by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on UL Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.