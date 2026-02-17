Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $486.23 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $515,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,860.05. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.