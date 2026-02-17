Gold Fields (GFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.