NiCE (NICE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $779.9450 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NiCE Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. NiCE has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get NiCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NiCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiCE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiCE by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.