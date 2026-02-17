Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.93. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.8630, with a volume of 75,831 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TRC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a PE ratio of 140.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,095 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 102,062 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,079 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,659 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.