Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.24 and traded as low as GBX 56.36. Record shares last traded at GBX 58, with a volume of 241,630 shares.

Record Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £112.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies. We can simplify currency for you and provide cost-effective solutions to almost all currency-related challenges. Our clients are asset managers, pension funds, foundations, and other institutional investors.

Our asset management team offers best in class, yield-seeking strategies across various private market asset classes including EM Debt, Digital Lending, Private Credit and Infrastructure strategies.

