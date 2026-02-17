Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.24 and traded as low as GBX 56.36. Record shares last traded at GBX 58, with a volume of 241,630 shares.
Record Trading Up 1.8%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £112.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05.
About Record
We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies. We can simplify currency for you and provide cost-effective solutions to almost all currency-related challenges. Our clients are asset managers, pension funds, foundations, and other institutional investors.
Our asset management team offers best in class, yield-seeking strategies across various private market asset classes including EM Debt, Digital Lending, Private Credit and Infrastructure strategies.
