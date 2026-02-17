TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TGTX opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.85. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,687.12. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.