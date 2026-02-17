nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of NVT opened at $113.13 on Friday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $120.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

