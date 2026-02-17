TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives $3.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on TELA Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELA Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

TELA Bio Stock Up 0.4%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 161.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 551.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 72,594 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial‐stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.

The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.