Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 3.3%

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,593.74. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 127.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

