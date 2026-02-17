FY2025 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Cut by Noble Financial

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$15.12 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$420.91 million, a P/E ratio of 302.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.59.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 2,160.00%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

