Harmonic (HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $140.9830 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Harmonic Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.70. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Krall bought 47,528 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $499,044.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,812.50. The trade was a 27.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23,297.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.