Wall Street Zen Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $2,215,998. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.