BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 1.4%

BILL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.90, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,386,000 after purchasing an additional 371,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,958,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,335,000 after buying an additional 791,197 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of BILL by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 541,213 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 317,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.