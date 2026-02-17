Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $471.3230 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

CWST stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.18 and a beta of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

