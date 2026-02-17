Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Short Interest Up 46.0% in January

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,920 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 38,992 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RIET traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.69. 65,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.08. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.54.
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.
