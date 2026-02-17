Mativ (MATV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Mativ to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $469.55 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of MATV stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on MATV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mativ by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mativ by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 136,505 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

