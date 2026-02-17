Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 700,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 238,228 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 291,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

