Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

F opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

