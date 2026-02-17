Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.49. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,262,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 996,185 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Janus International Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,746,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $6,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

