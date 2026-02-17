TrueBlue (TBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $413.3080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBI. Wall Street Zen raised TrueBlue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TrueBlue from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 11.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc is a Tacoma, Washington–based workforce solutions provider specializing in temporary staffing, permanent placement and managed service solutions. Operating through its subsidiaries and brands, TrueBlue connects clients across manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and public sector markets with skilled professionals for both short-term and long-term engagements. The company’s offerings encompass on-demand blue-collar labor, specialized industrial staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contingent workforce management.

TrueBlue’s primary service lines include PeopleReady, which supplies general labor for construction, hospitality and event services; PeopleManagement, which focuses on technical and industrial professionals; PeopleScout, a global RPO business offering end-to-end talent acquisition and consulting; and Staff Management | SMX, which delivers seasonal staffing for large-scale events, amusement parks and federal workforce contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.