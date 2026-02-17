Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 9046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

Brompton Energy Split Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

