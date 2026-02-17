Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.50 and last traded at GBX 243.50, with a volume of 6561563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.50.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wickes Group

Wickes Group Trading Up 2.1%

About Wickes Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.