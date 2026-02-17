Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 1,630 shares.The stock last traded at $48.22 and had previously closed at $50.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APEMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aperam alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aperam

Aperam Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.