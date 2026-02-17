Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 18,681 shares.The stock last traded at $31.90 and had previously closed at $33.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

Further Reading

