Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 72,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 379,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.5440.

IVPAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.67.

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe’s technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

