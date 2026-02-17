Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 132,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 95,818 shares.The stock last traded at $70.44 and had previously closed at $73.80.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 0.55.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
