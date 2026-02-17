Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Up 11.4% – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.