Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $221.39. 2,172,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $220.17. Republic Services has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

