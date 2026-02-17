Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 91,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 79,641 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.60.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter worth $172,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

