Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 91,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 79,641 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.60.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.
Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF
About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.